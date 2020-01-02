Fireworks at Beer to welcome the new year

Picture:t Chris Martin Archant

People flocked to Beer on New Year's Eve to welcome a new decade.

Hundreds of delighted merrymakers lined the Jubilee gardens and counted down to midnight and the start of a spectacular free fireworks display over the beach.

Village Manager, Karin Frewin said: "Our first Fireworks display for many years had a fantastic community atmosphere and we were delighted to see so many people coming from far and wide to celebrate their new year in Beer.

"The village was buzzing, and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

"We are working hard to create more events in Beer in 2020, and plan to get the whole community involved. Working alongside community groups and businesses our aim is to build strong positive networks which enable us to create new events and activities throughout the year."

The fireworks were part of a series of new events that the village manager and Coastal Community Team have been working on to enliven the village.

More information about events in Beer can be found on the village website www.beervillage.co.uk