Advanced search

Fireworks at Beer to welcome the new year

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 02 January 2020

New Year fireworks display at Beer. Picture:t Chris Martin

New Year fireworks display at Beer. Picture:t Chris Martin

Archant

People flocked to Beer on New Year's Eve to welcome a new decade.

Hundreds of delighted merrymakers lined the Jubilee gardens and counted down to midnight and the start of a spectacular free fireworks display over the beach.

Village Manager, Karin Frewin said: "Our first Fireworks display for many years had a fantastic community atmosphere and we were delighted to see so many people coming from far and wide to celebrate their new year in Beer.

"The village was buzzing, and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

"We are working hard to create more events in Beer in 2020, and plan to get the whole community involved. Working alongside community groups and businesses our aim is to build strong positive networks which enable us to create new events and activities throughout the year."

The fireworks were part of a series of new events that the village manager and Coastal Community Team have been working on to enliven the village.

More information about events in Beer can be found on the village website www.beervillage.co.uk

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook Under-10s celebrate netting super sponsorship from local company RST

The Cranbrook Under-10s line up in front of one of the vehicles beonging to Rick Stokes Transport (RST) who are based at the Greendale Business Park and have provided the team with a splendid new kit. Picture: CRANBROOK FC

Fireworks at Beer to welcome the new year

New Year fireworks display at Beer. Picture:t Chris Martin

Axminster Town in managerial change

Football on pitch

SOHC in-house derby launches 2020 league action

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Mental health support group Open Arms holds art exhibition at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, Honiton

One of the works of art by the Open Arms group. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists