Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster Mayor’s Christmas message

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 December 2018

Jeremy Walden praises the town’s caring community

Axminster’s caring community is praised by Mayor Jeremy Walden in his Christmas message to the town.

He writes:

“I never cease to be amazed at the community spirit in Axminster, either with organised groups or by small acts of kindness by individuals.

“It is what makes this town special, and I would like to use this time of year to thank all of those organisations of volunteers who help our community, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.

“There is not enough space to list them all and it would be invidious to pick out certain ones. But you know who you are, and Thank You. The need for such groups is vital in Axminster, and as local authority finances become ever tighter, this will increase.

“To those who are not involved, please think about doing so, if only to make a contribution to our Food Banks; volunteer at our youth club; support our new community Waffle Cafe; join our snow warden scheme; to assist with Light Up Axminster or the Carnival to mention just a few.

“I wish everybody in Axminster a Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Seaton Primary School’s nativity play

Seaton Primary school's nativity play. Ref mha 51 18TI 7102. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton ladies and senior sections enjoy the annual Christmas luncheon

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Rotarians back campaign to save Arc

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Axminster Mayor’s Christmas message

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Grandpa Christmas by Michael Morpurgo

Seaton hospital volunteers receive long service awards

Long serving League volunteers (l to r) Kirstin MacLean, Maggie Dunn, Kirstine House (five years) Doreen Horroll (15), Jenny Male (30) and Brenda Clark (15). Picture: Lycia Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists