Axminster Mayor’s Christmas message

Jeremy Walden praises the town’s caring community

Axminster’s caring community is praised by Mayor Jeremy Walden in his Christmas message to the town.

He writes:

“I never cease to be amazed at the community spirit in Axminster, either with organised groups or by small acts of kindness by individuals.

“It is what makes this town special, and I would like to use this time of year to thank all of those organisations of volunteers who help our community, not just at Christmas but throughout the year.

“There is not enough space to list them all and it would be invidious to pick out certain ones. But you know who you are, and Thank You. The need for such groups is vital in Axminster, and as local authority finances become ever tighter, this will increase.

“To those who are not involved, please think about doing so, if only to make a contribution to our Food Banks; volunteer at our youth club; support our new community Waffle Cafe; join our snow warden scheme; to assist with Light Up Axminster or the Carnival to mention just a few.

“I wish everybody in Axminster a Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”