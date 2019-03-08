Advanced search

First allotments open in Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 12:05 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 14 March 2019

Jody Rogers, in yellow/grey hat, and other allotment owners at Crannaford. Picture; Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

Gardeners are starting to prepare the ground for planting fruit and vegetables

Keen gardeners in Cranbrook have finally taken possession of their allotments.

The 28 plots at Crannaford were officially opened on Friday, March 1 and the allotment-holders, some of whom had been waiting since 2016, are now starting to prepare the ground for growing.

On Saturday, March 9, several people braved the freezing winds to work on their plots, some bringing their children, who will be given their own patches of ground to look after.

Jody Rogers said: “This is great, it’s fantastic. It’s progression, Cranbrook is getting bigger and getting all the things we were promised originally.

“And it’s so much better for everyone if we can grow our own fruit and vegetables, instead of buying them in the supermarket.”

Councillor Kimi Bloxham said: “We’ve worked really hard to get this site delivered in time for allotment holders to start preparing their plots for the forthcoming season. It is in a building site, and there are some finishing touches to be added, but we felt it was more important to get them open rather than wait for everything to be perfect.

“We are delighted they are open and we hope that all the plot holders enjoy working together to make the allotment site a success.”

