FIRST LOOK: Plans for 82-seater restaurant at Honiton garden centre

PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 January 2019

Floor plans for Combe Garden Centre's new proposed restaurant. Picture: James Trevett

Floor plans for Combe Garden Centre's new proposed restaurant. Picture: James Trevett

Archant

This is how Combe Garden Centre’s new 82-seat eatery could look if the proposal gets the go-ahead from planners.

The Honiton-based garden centre has submitted a bid to East Devon District Council to vary existing planning permission so the ‘comfortable’ and ‘stylish’ restaurant can be built.

Centre manager James Trevett said: “While we are waiting to hear back from the planning department we have been playing around with ideas of how to design and lay out the space.

“It’s not a forgone conclusion that we will in fact get the change of use permission but we have everything crossed right now.

“I believe we should find out mid-February and if all goes well we’d like to crack on with the fitting out to be open by the end of April.

“We’d like the restaurant to stand out from the crowds, a comfortable stylish space with a local and fresh feel to the food.

“We have so much great local produce available to us in the area and we really want to tap into this.”

