Axminster school supports frontline NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 07:59 22 April 2020

Axminster pupils with their rainbow picture thanksing the NHS. Picture Axminster Primary Academy

Archant

Caring staff and pupils at Axminster Community Primary Academy have been helping to keep local NHS workers in good spirits - and well fed.

School cook Sam Cawley delivers food to Axminster HospitalSchool cook Sam Cawley delivers food to Axminster Hospital

The kitchen team cooked 25 fish and chip lunches and delivered them, along with a healthy salad, to frontline workers at the town’s hospital.

Catering Manager Rachel Portlock launched the initiative and said they planned to continue to provide meals until the lockdown was over.

“I roped in the kids we currently have at school to create some fabulous artwork to take along as well,” she said.

“The children decorated pictures to help lift the mood in these uncertain times.

Cooks at the primary school created a special NHS salad for Axminster Hospital NHS staff. Picture: Axminster Primary AcademyCooks at the primary school created a special NHS salad for Axminster Hospital NHS staff. Picture: Axminster Primary Academy

“I know Axminster hospital have already displayed many of the pictures. It’s heartwarming to be able to help with such a great initiative.

“We cannot thank the teams in the NHS and carers enough.”

The school’s catering team is also feeding key worker children in various other local schools and delivering around another 60 lunches to our local vulnerable families on a daily basis.

