FITNESS BLOG: Four week journey with a personal trainer

Beth Sharp and personal trainer Elena Duffin discussing the results from the InBody Test machine at LED Honiton. Picture: Dr Todd Malcherczyk Archant

This is now the third feature for a series we are running, over a month, to give readers an insight into what having a PT is really like.

Beth Sharp on the InBody Test machine at LED Honiton. Picture: Dr Todd Malcherczyk Beth Sharp on the InBody Test machine at LED Honiton. Picture: Dr Todd Malcherczyk

I have now finished week three with Elena - a personal trainer (PT) at LED Honiton. I have continued to build my strength and gain experience trying out the different equipment and all it can offer at the Honiton branch.

This week I was able to try out a very high-tech machine that provides an InBody Test.

This reveals the percentage of body fat you have, muscle distribution and body water balance - the key components that are key to understanding more about your body. It also examines your total body water, fat, protein and minerals. The new machine is being shared between the Honiton and Ottery sites and can be used by members for free or by non members for a small fee.

This is what I discovered about my body:

Height: 5ft 6ins.

Weight: 66.6kg (10st 4lbs).

BMI: 23.9 (recommends to be between 18.5 and 24.9).

According to the muscle-fat analysis I am cusp of being in the 'over zone'. My muscle mass was at the very bottom end of the healthy zone and my body fat mass was over! On the scale, by skeletal muscle mass should be between about 90 and 110 per cent - I'm just over 90 per cent.

I also discovered the percentage of body fat that I had was quite a lot over. To be in the healthy zone I should between 18 and 28 per cent - I am at about 36.2 per cent.

My visceral fat levels were what really concerned me though; it is recommended that you're between 1 and 9 on the scale.

I am 11!

Visceral fat is stored around the belly - it's located near several vital organs, including the liver, stomach, and intestines. It can increase your risk for developing several serious long-term, life-threatening medical conditions. These include Alzheimer's, breast cancer and stroke. If you have some belly fat, that's not necessarily visceral fat.

Belly fat can also be subcutaneous fat, stored just under the skin.

Subcutaneous fat, the type of fat also found in the arms and legs, is easier to see. Visceral fat is actually inside the abdominal cavity, and isn't easily seen.

Fortunately, visceral fat is extremely receptive to exercise, diet, and lifestyle changes. With each pound you lose, you lose some visceral fat.

To address this, Elena recommended I attend the gym three times a week for two sessions of straight training (lifting weights etc) and one session of cardio that lifts my heart rate, and makes me slightly sweat, at a level that can be sustained for 40 minutes plus.

She recommended that I eat dinner at 6pm and try not to eat breakfast until 11am - midday - research shows this can be very beneficial gives ensures that my body isn't always spending time digesting and gives it time to do things like repair cells. She recommended that if I get hungry in the morning to try a cup of coffee with a teaspoon of coconut oil to get my body used to digesting fat. I am also going to try and go on three ten minutes walks a day at work.

My mood and energy levels have sky rocketed though and I have really noticed a differece in how fast my brain has been reacting.

Visit femalepersonaltrainerexeter.co.uk for more information.

