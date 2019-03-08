Blog

FITNESS BLOG: Four week journey with a personal trainer

Beth Sharp with personal trainer Elena at LED Leisure Centre in Honiton. Archant

This is now the fourth and final feature for a series we are running to give readers an insight into what having a PT is really like.

I have now finished a month's training with Elena - a personal trainer (PT) at LED Honiton.

So what difference has it made? I think the thing that has held me back in the past is motivation.

Some days I feel motivated but some, all I want to do is sleep. I have always been of the mind that if you're going to do something you should do it properly or not at all. So, when I'm tired and can't give it my all, I have convinced myself out of exercise.

The beauty of having a personal trainer is you have that extra support, someone there other than yourself that you have to speak to before deciding not to go to the gym and more importantly someone to motivate you.

Working with Elena has also made me realise how important it is to listen to your body. On the days you don't feel 100 per cent, you can still exercise but it is important to take it gently.

However, in some cases, it is a case of mind over matter, and telling yourself that you WILL have more energy after a workout, than what you would have, if you don't exercise.

Although I haven't noticed a huge weight loss - I have already started reaping the health rewards - fewer headaches, more energy and generally feeling happier.

What I found really useful is that Elena wasn't just there to teach me how to exercise properly - turns out it isn't as simple as just jumping on a machine and pushing, pulling or pressing go - she is there to teach about general wellbeing - including nutrition.

She kindly asked one of her clients who she had been supporting on just nutrition and showed me a before and after photo.

She has also introduced me to meditation and continued to educate me on the importance of taking time for myself to relax - watching TV doesn't count.

It has really made a difference to my life - I'd recommend downloading the app Headspace if you'd like a taster. She has been great in offering advice and supporting me to bold new habits - because, as we all know, the longer you have a habit - the stronger it is, whether it is a good or bad.

Elena offers personal training for £30 an hour and I can, hand on heart, say it is worth every penny.

