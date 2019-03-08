Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Blog

FITNESS BLOG: Four week journey with a personal trainer

PUBLISHED: 17:03 09 July 2019

Beth Sharp with personal trainer Elena at LED Leisure Centre in Honiton.

Beth Sharp with personal trainer Elena at LED Leisure Centre in Honiton.

Archant

This is now the fourth and final feature for a series we are running to give readers an insight into what having a PT is really like.

I have now finished a month's training with Elena - a personal trainer (PT) at LED Honiton.

So what difference has it made? I think the thing that has held me back in the past is motivation.

Some days I feel motivated but some, all I want to do is sleep. I have always been of the mind that if you're going to do something you should do it properly or not at all. So, when I'm tired and can't give it my all, I have convinced myself out of exercise.

The beauty of having a personal trainer is you have that extra support, someone there other than yourself that you have to speak to before deciding not to go to the gym and more importantly someone to motivate you.

Working with Elena has also made me realise how important it is to listen to your body. On the days you don't feel 100 per cent, you can still exercise but it is important to take it gently.

However, in some cases, it is a case of mind over matter, and telling yourself that you WILL have more energy after a workout, than what you would have, if you don't exercise.

Although I haven't noticed a huge weight loss - I have already started reaping the health rewards - fewer headaches, more energy and generally feeling happier.

What I found really useful is that Elena wasn't just there to teach me how to exercise properly - turns out it isn't as simple as just jumping on a machine and pushing, pulling or pressing go - she is there to teach about general wellbeing - including nutrition.

She kindly asked one of her clients who she had been supporting on just nutrition and showed me a before and after photo.

She has also introduced me to meditation and continued to educate me on the importance of taking time for myself to relax - watching TV doesn't count.

It has really made a difference to my life - I'd recommend downloading the app Headspace if you'd like a taster. She has been great in offering advice and supporting me to bold new habits - because, as we all know, the longer you have a habit - the stronger it is, whether it is a good or bad.

Elena offers personal training for £30 an hour and I can, hand on heart, say it is worth every penny.

Ring Elena on 07547 065998 if you want to reap the benefits too.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Latest from the Midweek Herald

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

AVRs take on and complete the Charmouth Challenge

AVR members at the Charmouth Challenge. Picture AVR

Feniton enjoy County Trophy success against Honiton

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Honiton fightback against relegation with Upottery win

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton suffer defeat but remain top

Seaton Cricket Club v Ipplepen Cricket Club in the B Division. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists