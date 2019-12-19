Advanced search

Zumba celebrations at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 11:59 20 December 2019

JM Dancefit ladies at Seaton. Pictuire Johanna Morgan

JM Dancefit ladies at Seaton. Pictuire Johanna Morgan

Archant

Zumba divas and FitSteppers from Seaton celebrated eight years of fitness fun together during an evening at the town's Old Picture House.

Instructor Johanna Morgan thanked members for their continued support and enthusiasm and said she looked forward to many more years of fun and laughter together on the dance floor.

New members are welcome to join Johanna's low impact Zumba Gold, regular Zumba, and 'Strictly' ballroom FitSteps classes in the New Year, which recommence at The Gateway, Seaton, on and including, Monday January 6.

Member Mary Batty said: "I always leave JM DanceFit classes feeling happy and invigorated. It's good for the heart, good for the soul and blooming good fun."

For further information on adult and children's classes available throughout East Devon visit www.jmdancefit.co.uk or contact Johanna directly on 07739518587.

