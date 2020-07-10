Advanced search

Flamingo swimming pool at Axminster plans to reopen this month

PUBLISHED: 08:45 13 July 2020

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen to the public later this month.

Currently closed because of the coronavirus restrictions, the Flamingo team has welcomed the Government announcement that public indoor pools can reopen from July 25.

A statement on its website said: “Please bear with us whilst we digest the information and work out the updated restrictions to understand how we can create a structured plan to look to move forward in a safe and responsible manner.

“We will be having ongoing meetings over the next week to discuss all this and will update you all via our social media channels as and when we can release important information.”

Measures set out in the Government guidance include:

Ensuring an appropriate number of people are in a swimming pool at any one time.

Spacing out equipment or taking some out of service to maintain social distancing.

To find out more about the self-funded Flamingo Pool visit the website at: www.flamingopool.co.uk

