Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

PUBLISHED: 11:08 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 January 2019

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

An expert has given his thoughts on a plane crash-landing on the outskirts of Honiton last week.

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ServiceThe Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

A Cessna 195 aircraft flipped over while its pilot attempted an emergency landing on soft ground in the field after taking off from Dunkeswell.

Miraculously, the pilot was unharmed in the dramatic crash.

While the Herald does not know the circumstances surrounding the incident, the importance of training has been highlighed as a significant factor when surviving a light aircraft crash.

Andy Wilkins, founder of the Virtual Jet Centre in Chudleigh, is a former airline pilot and a private and commercial pilot instructor. He said: “The only thing I could say about surviving a light aircraft crash is that it’s about training, and one of the most difficult exercises when you’re training a private pilot is PFL [Practice Forced Landing].

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ServiceThe Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

“Once you have a failure of any kind you tend to fly a set pattern and that enables you to select a field, put the aircraft safely down.

“That aircraft probably flipped over because the surface would have been wet and the tyres dug in. You can what we call stall the aircraft. That’s an aerodynamic stall, basically when you lose lift over the wing and it will slow the aircraft to a very slow speed, you’re almost doing that when you land anyway.

“It helps you to come in very slowly but you need to be quite advanced at that type of thing because you don’t want to stall it from too high an altitude because you will then break the undercarriage.

“It is survivable, the more you practice and are trained in PFL, that helps, but it’s quite a difficult exercise and one of the problems is that once you’ve got your PFL you don’t practice it. When we do renewals we try to always do a PFL because that reminds people of what they’ve got to do and what they’ve got to look at.

“But aircraft are generally very reliable. If it’s a problem at low level that’s more difficult because you need to enable the aircraft to have airspeed to fly.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

New chapter for Axminster book shop

Simon Holmes (left) takes over from Tim Pritchard at the Archway Bookshop in Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedge

Historic Lyme pub has new owners

The Rock Point Inn and Cobb Gate Fish Bar in Lyme Regis. Picture Tom Wren SWNS.com

Free car park in Honiton to become pay and display facility - with profits split between councils

The car park in Dowell Street will be turned into a paying facility.

Most Read

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton and District Darts League Rockett Cup Triples win for Vaultures

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists