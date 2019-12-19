Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Devon is set to be lashed by wind, rain and could be prone to flooding during the next three days, the Met Office has warned.

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Daily weather warnings have been enforced up to Sunday, December 22 as the county braces itself for a deluge of horrid weather.

The yellow warnings indicate heavy rain, which could lead to flooding and travel disruption in places.

The Met Office said residents could expect:

- Homes and businesses to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across southwest England and south Wales;

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services;

- Spray and flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

- Communities cut off by flooded roads;

- Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is 'if it's time for your wipers, it's time to slow down'.

"If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.

"If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding."

Offical advice from the Met Office to anyone who encounters a flooding road is to turn around and find another route.

The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is 'turn around, don't drown'.

More advice can be found on the Met Office website.