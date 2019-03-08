Advanced search

Axminster flower arrangers make bottle bouquets

PUBLISHED: 15:05 13 November 2019

Axminsetr flower arrangers with their bottle bouquets. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Archant

With Christmas fast approaching, a group of Axminster women joined a series of festive flower arranging workshops at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall.

Their first session showed them how to make a festive bouquet in an empty bottle of their favourite tipple.

Amongst the participants were Julia Yates and Elaine Lowndes, from Axminster.

Mrs Yates said: "I was extremely pleased with my design - a super idea for present giving."

Mrs Lowndes said: "I learnt how to leave space in my design. The workshop was very enjoyable and this arrangement will make a lovely gift. Ten out of 10 from me."

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who runs the workshops said: "I like to teach modern floral designs that are different and this one definitely proved that flowers and fizz really work, it was great fun.

"Every lady made a unique arrangement and learnt different floristry techniques along the way. This was the perfect Christmas gift for someone who has everything. I'm so proud of them all."

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

