Advanced search

Chance to go wing walking over Dunkeswell

PUBLISHED: 07:01 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 11 January 2020

Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare.

Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare.

Archant

A end-of-life nursing charity is offering people a chance to be strapped to the top wing of a vintage bi-plane and fly over the Blackdown Hills at 135mph.

Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare.Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare.

The Valentine's Day wing walk - taking off from Dunkeswell airport, near Honiton - will raise funds for Hospiscare.

The high-flying challenge will take place on Friday and Saturday February 14 and 15 and again on July 21.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Those who are seeking a thrilling way to bring in the New Year can sign up."

Hospiscare is a local charity that cares for terminally ill adults and their families in Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

With less than 20 per cent of its funding coming from the NHS, Hospiscare relies upon donations from the public to provide end of life care to the local community."

Hospiscare has four hospices in Devon including Kings House in Honiton and also provides care in the community with Hospiscare@Home in Seaton and Axminster.

To find out more visit www.hospiscare.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chance to go wing walking over Dunkeswell

Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare.

Setback for £2m plan to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital and (inset) Seaton Health Matters chairman Jack Rowland. Picrtures: Chris Carson

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Ash Communications

Weather is kind for first Axe Cliff seniors round of the year

New captain Rob Grove (left) presenting outgoing Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' captain Mick Swann with an inscribed glass tankard and a photo book of Mick's achievements throughout 2019. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Honiton Camera Club focuses on new year programme

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists