Chance to go wing walking over Dunkeswell

Ann Stirzaker, a Hospiscare sales advisor undertaking her wing walking challenge in November. Picture: Hospiscare. Archant

A end-of-life nursing charity is offering people a chance to be strapped to the top wing of a vintage bi-plane and fly over the Blackdown Hills at 135mph.

The Valentine's Day wing walk - taking off from Dunkeswell airport, near Honiton - will raise funds for Hospiscare.

The high-flying challenge will take place on Friday and Saturday February 14 and 15 and again on July 21.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Those who are seeking a thrilling way to bring in the New Year can sign up."

Hospiscare is a local charity that cares for terminally ill adults and their families in Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

With less than 20 per cent of its funding coming from the NHS, Hospiscare relies upon donations from the public to provide end of life care to the local community."

Hospiscare has four hospices in Devon including Kings House in Honiton and also provides care in the community with Hospiscare@Home in Seaton and Axminster.

To find out more visit www.hospiscare.co.uk