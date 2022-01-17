Information sought on fly-tipping incident in Honiton

A large number of illegally dumped fridges have been disposed of by East Devon District Council after being found on land near Honiton.

More than 15 fridges, along with glass and general rubbish, were left at two locations near the Sutton Barton recycling centre in Widworthy.

The fly-tipping was reported to the council on Wednesday, January 5 and cleared up by the REACT team and Streetscene East.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Some of the fridges were commercial, which does create cause for concern, as they need to be dealt with differently due to the levels of CFC gases in them.

“All the fridges were taken into Sutton Barton tip and dealt with.”

The council is appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the fly-tipping or knows who was responsible for it.

Fly-tippers can be issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice by the council, and large scale incidents can be investigated by the Environment Agency or the police.