Flybe collapse could impact Honiton's pulling power towards new businesses

PUBLISHED: 15:05 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 11 March 2020

Chairman of the Honiton Chamber of Commerce Tony McCollum pictured on Honiton High Street. Ref mhh 31-16SH 4812. Picture: Simon Horn.

The collapse of Exeter-based airline operator Flybe could have a 'long-term detrimental' impact on Honiton's shopping pull.

That's the warning from chamber of commerce Tony McCollum, who said the organisation regrets the 'demise' of the firm.

Flybe announced last Thursday (March 5) that it was entering into administration, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Mr McCollum said: 'The Flybe base employed and trained many staff and we hope that through the process of administration these people's welfare will be uppermost in every consideration as to the future outcome. We are aware that there may well be a long-term detrimental influence on decision making regarding locating and development of new and existing businesses.'

Mr McCollum said Exeter Airport, wher Flybe operated from, remains an 'excellent facility' for people.

