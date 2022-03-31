Taxpayers to foot the bill for 'totally shocking' flytipping

Two separate flytipping incidents are likely to cost more than £1,000 of taxpayers’ money to clean up, according to East Devon District Council.

The propane tank dumped near Rockbeare - Credit: EDDC

On Sunday, March 20, reports came in of a large propane tank dumped in a layby just outside Rockbeare, near Cranbrook.

Three days later the council was told that a huge amount of wood, gates and roofing material had been strewn across a large area in Beare Lane in Budlake near Killerton Park.

The scene at Budlake - Credit: EDDC

The council is now working to arrange for the removal of the hazardous tank – it will need to be hoisted up onto a trailer with a tractor, before being transferred to a specialist location to be disposed of. Officers suspect the item was dumped off the back of a lorry

A tractor will also probably be needed to hoist the larger pieces of wood from the Budlake site, and it will take seven or more people at least a day to clean up the mess.

A major clean-up job for East Devon District Council - Credit: EDDC

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country, and environment, said: “I was totally shocked when I saw the amount of material left at these two locations.

"Most East Devon residents are brilliant at recycling, to such an extent that we lead the country in the least amount of residual waste, which we then send to the incinerator.

"Many residents take part in litter picking groups or individually, to help keep East Devon litter free, but then we get these individuals who do this! I do hope we are able to find the offenders and hopefully fine them the maximum!”

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or through the council’s website, or through EDDC’s app.

Waste materials dumped at Budlake - Credit: EDDC



