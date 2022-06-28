News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Dorset folk dou performing in Colyton next month

Adam Manning

Published: 1:07 PM June 28, 2022
colyton t St Andrew's Church

Dorset folk dou, Ninebarrow are performing at the t St Andrew's Church in Colyton this July. - Credit: Roger Laughton.

A Dorset folk dou, Ninebarrow will be performing at the at St Andrew's Church in Colyton this July.

Performing at 7:30pm on Saturday, July 16, Ninebarrow comprise of Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere.

In 2017, they were nominated at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in the ’Horizon’ category for ‘Best Emerging Artist’.

A spokesperson for the In a few short years, the Dorset-based duo have carved themselves a distinctive niche on the folk roots scene for their outstanding harmonies, delicate instrumentation and engaging songs.

Since then, the duo have continued their upwards trajectory, graduating to more senior award categories, most recently picking up ‘Best Duo’ in the 2019 Folking.com awards. Named after Nine Barrow Down in Dorset’s Purbeck hills, the duo have released four albums. Within just a few days of release, the album had already reached No. 1 on Amazon's Folk Best Sellers Chart.

Ninebarrow have also received high praise from folk legend Seth Lakeman and Mercury Music Prize nominee, Kate Rusby, who have supported by the duo.

Saturday night’s concert starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are £16  at www.ninebarrow.co.uk/colyton or at The Little Shop, Colyton, or on 01297 551400. Tickets on the door £18. One free drink included.

