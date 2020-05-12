Lyme RNLI issues safety advice for coastal visitors

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI Archant

Lifeboat officials at Lyme Regis have confirmed that the RNLI is seeking further clarity following the lockdown update given by the Prime Minister this week.

The life-saving charity - which also operates at Exmouth - will be engaging with a number of watersport governing bodies and other stakeholders to help inform its response.

A spokesman said: “Many people will want to visit the coast and participate in water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking, surfing, boating and angling.

“At present there are no RNLI lifeguards on beaches and although our volunteer lifeboat crews are fully operational, should they be needed, it is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risk and takes the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

“This will also help to reduce the demands placed on our lifeboat crews and other emergency services including HM Coastguard.

“In this way we can all work together to succeed in ensuring the coast is a safe place to visit.

“We would urge anyone planning a visit to the coast to follow RNLI safety advice:

• Take care near cliffs - know your route and your limitations.

• Have a plan - check the weather forecast and tide times.

• If you fall into the water unexpectedly, ‘Float to Live’. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

· If individuals are choosing to go sailing or yachting it is important to ensure that equipment is properly checked and serviceable before going afloat.

• In any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.