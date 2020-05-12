Advanced search

Lyme RNLI issues safety advice for coastal visitors

PUBLISHED: 07:59 13 May 2020

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Archant

Lifeboat officials at Lyme Regis have confirmed that the RNLI is seeking further clarity following the lockdown update given by the Prime Minister this week.

The life-saving charity - which also operates at Exmouth - will be engaging with a number of watersport governing bodies and other stakeholders to help inform its response.

A spokesman said: “Many people will want to visit the coast and participate in water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking, surfing, boating and angling.

“At present there are no RNLI lifeguards on beaches and although our volunteer lifeboat crews are fully operational, should they be needed, it is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risk and takes the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

“This will also help to reduce the demands placed on our lifeboat crews and other emergency services including HM Coastguard.

“In this way we can all work together to succeed in ensuring the coast is a safe place to visit.

“We would urge anyone planning a visit to the coast to follow RNLI safety advice:

• Take care near cliffs - know your route and your limitations.

• Have a plan - check the weather forecast and tide times.

• If you fall into the water unexpectedly, ‘Float to Live’. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float

· If individuals are choosing to go sailing or yachting it is important to ensure that equipment is properly checked and serviceable before going afloat.

• In any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: submitted

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Chemicals combine in commercial property fire in Kilmington

Cannabis and cocaine seized in Axminster drug raids

Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: submitted

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme RNLI issues safety advice for coastal visitors

Lyme Regis lifeboat - The Spirit of Loch Fyne. Picture RNLI

Devon schools to reopen: Vows made to take any safety actions required

Primary school children. Picture: Getti images

Hannah sheds her locks for ARC

Hannah ready for the hair cut. Picture: submitted

East Devon golf clubs to reopen this week

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drive 24