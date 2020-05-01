Duo launch new food delivery box business to help communities

James Davey (pictured) and Brian Phillips have launched the Quayside Food and Drink business to help deliver food to communities in and near Exeter.

Two friends who have seen the impact of Covid-19 pandemic in their communities have launched a new food delivery box service to help people struggling to do their own shopping.

James Davey, who lives in Newton Poppleford, and Exeter man Brian Phillips created the Quayside Food and Drink business, which sees people choose from a selection of hand-picked produce boxes, personally curated by the pair.

The venture was launched after Mr Davey and Mr Phillips struggled to pencil in home food deliveries from the major superstores.

Mr Phillips said: “We were trying to access the online delivery and couldn’t find anywhere that could deliver within a quick timeframe.

“I am also shopping for my neighbour, who is in a high-risk health category, and I could not get a delivery slot for both of us.

“She was struggling to use the store websites, so I had to carry out her shopping for her.”

Mr Phillips said he did looked into ordering food boxes from other businesses, but felt he would still have to venture to the shops to buy items not included in the packages.

Now, he has teamed up with Mr Davey to launch Quayside Food and Drink.

Mr Davey said: “We have tailored the business in a way where customers can get all of their essential shopping and bare necessities provided in one collective product.

“We are delivering these boxes twice a week to.

“You can also use us a one-stop shop for vegetarian items, ready meals, alcohol and other foodstuff.”

Mr Phillips and Mr Davey will be personally delivering the boxes, and have implemented a messaging service to let people know when the box has been dropped onto their doorsteps.

Mr Davey said: “It serves its purpose for people who are vulnerable or those who are too busy to do their shopping, such as NHS workers.

“It also helps people like me, who have got bad anxiety. Everytime I go into the shop, I wear a mask and gloves but still don’t feel safe.

“Hopefully, it brings relief to people that we are using the proper safeguarding measures when packing their boxes.

“By doing this, we feel we are helping to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as we are negating the need for people to venture outside their homes.”

To give back healthcare heroes fighting against the virus, the scheme will offer free delivery to NHS workers.

Proof of employment has to be shown via the company’s Facebook page - ‘Quayside Food and Drink’ before the offer is honoured.