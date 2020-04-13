Axe Valley police and paramedics receive food donations

Axe Valley police officers Jeanette Bassett (right) and PCSO Hayley Widger with their food donations. Picture: Rose Bunce Archant

A former police officer has been helping to keep members of the emergency services well fed during the coronavirus lockdown.

East Devon ambulance paramedics Mark Harrison and Mark Upton. Picture: Rose Bunce East Devon ambulance paramedics Mark Harrison and Mark Upton. Picture: Rose Bunce

Rose Bunce, an award-winning weight-loss coach from Seaton, has been donating food parcels to frontline workers.

Amongst the recipients have been police officers working in the Axe Valley and ambulance crews in Honiton, Axminster and across East Devon.

Said Miss Bunce: “I wanted to donate to our front line services so that during their long busy shifts they at least know they have ample healthy food to hand while shops are closed.”

Meanwhile Miss Bunce, a 1:1 diet consultant, is now providing remote support for her weight loss clients, using social media and applications like Zoom and Skype to advise them and monitor progress.

She dispatches her food products to clients by post or delivers them personally to their homes.

She said: “I leave it at the door and wait in my car while the client collects.

“This enables me to see they are ok and many have said I’m the only person they get to see. And not getting a response can alert me to any change in their health and I can get help for them.”

Contact Miss Bunce on 07470 226730.