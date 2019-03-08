FOOD REVIEW: Mediterranean magic at Le Pisani in Seaton

Le Pisani, in Fore Street, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

Nestled in the seaside town of Seaton lies a restaurant which, despite contrary belief, isn't Italian.

Darren Caruana (left) with his wife and co-owner Rosabelle and uncle Ray Pisani, owner of the Axminster branch of Le Pisani. Picture: Mark Talbot. Darren Caruana (left) with his wife and co-owner Rosabelle and uncle Ray Pisani, owner of the Axminster branch of Le Pisani. Picture: Mark Talbot.

Le Pisani opened in August 2018, headed up by co-owners Darren and Rosabelle Caruana, who are originally from Malta.

And it's this Mediterranean influence which dusts the dishes offered by Le Pisani, an intimate little eatery built as part of the redevelopment of the former Grove nightclub.

Around £100,000 has been invested in the restaurant, which seats 60 customers.

Darren said: "Business has been very good - better than expected in terms of sales and customer feedback.

"A lot of people come here because they think we are Italian, but we don't break their heart and tell them we're in fact Mediterranean."

Darren started running the Seaton restaurant thanks to some persuasing from his uncle Ray, who runs another branch of Le Pisani in Axminster.

Calamari rings and warm Mediterranean bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Picture: Callum Lawton Calamari rings and warm Mediterranean bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Picture: Callum Lawton

The Fore Street-based eatery offers a range of different fare, from rich pasta dishes to takeaway pizza, and even a traditional roast on Sundays.

The business also listens to, and acts on, advice from its customers - a refreshing approach which instils confidence in those with different opinions on what they are eating.

"Since we opened, we have adapted around 70 per cent of the original menu based on feedback," said Darren.

"We always listen to what customers have to say, and change our menu on their feedback - even if it's just little things."

So what's the food like?

The 'Seaton Special' pasta, bursting with fresh seafood. Picture: Callum Lawton The 'Seaton Special' pasta, bursting with fresh seafood. Picture: Callum Lawton

To start, I chose the Mediterranean bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and my colleague ordered the calamari rings, which came accompanied with spicy tartar sauce, side salad and a lemon wedge.

The calamari was light, and coated in golden flaky breadcrumbs. There was no chew, just soft buttery squid which, with a generous dip of tartar sauce, was unquestionably more-ish.

The squid rings were a good size too - if accompanied by chips, they could easily be transformed into a main course.

This big serving would be explained later, as Darren put down three monster main pasta dishes before us.

"We want people to leave here full," he smiled, as my eyes boggled at the food being served at our table.

If our appetite weren't whetted from the starters, they were raring to go when the pasta dishes were set down in front of us - carbonara rosalia, classic chicken and smoked bacon pesto and the intriguingly named 'Seaton Special'.

Prepared 'Maltese style', the Carbonara Rosalia featured of bacon, mushrooms and onions in a rich creamy cheese sauce. Picture: Callum Lawton Prepared 'Maltese style', the Carbonara Rosalia featured of bacon, mushrooms and onions in a rich creamy cheese sauce. Picture: Callum Lawton

Being from an Italian descent, I had high hopes for the carbonara - and I wasn't disappointed.

The pasta was thick, and the sauce was thicker! Instead of the traditional egg-based dressing, the spaghetti was coated in a creamy, cheesy sauce which stuck to the tastebuds long after the first bite.

If you like rich food, you're in for a treat but brace yourself for the ensuing food coma that comes after it.

The menu said the carbonara came with a Maltese twist - Darren explained this was through the introduction of onions and cheese.

Comparing the cheese sauce to that of a traditional carbonara sauce (made with egg, hard cheese, guanciale, and black pepper), it was richer in taste and heavier in consistency.

It is the perfect dish to eat when it is blowing a hooley outside and hammering down with rain, as it is comfort food at its finest.

Classic chicken and smoked bacon pesto pasta. Picture: Callum Lawton Classic chicken and smoked bacon pesto pasta. Picture: Callum Lawton

Next up was the pesto pasta, which was the polar opposite of the carbonara.

Light, easy to eat but still rocking traditional salty, herby flavours, it would be a great dish to eat on a sunny evening.

The homemade pesto's flavour didn't sing like the colour of the dish would expect it to, but that didn't matter - with succulent chunks of chicken and salty slices of bacon really cutting through the mellow sweetness.

As with the carbonara, the portion was huge so ensure you've left some space in your stomach after your starter!

Lastly, we tried the Seaton special - a swimmingly fresh mix of seafood caught off of our Jurassic coast.

The dish smacked of French cooking, but the white wine sauce usually indicative of that cuisine was replaced by a lemon cream sauce which gave the pasta a fresh and lighter taste.

Le Pisani offers takeaway pizza alongside its in-house restaurant menu and Sunday roast. Picture: Callum Lawton Le Pisani offers takeaway pizza alongside its in-house restaurant menu and Sunday roast. Picture: Callum Lawton

There was no scrimping on ingredients either, with scallops, mussels and prawns jostling for space amongst the spaghetti, which almost had the consistency of udon noodles.

This was the most expensive pasta dish of the three we tried, but it's easy to see why with so much fresh seafood packed into every bite.

It put the 'Sea' in Seaton Special.

After our stomachs had been thoroughly tested, we had to find space for dessert.

Like our previous review at The Pig - @ Combe, I challenged our friendly waitress Philomena to choose us an item off the menu which she thought was best suited to what we ate.

My colleague stubbornly chose the sticky toffee pudding, having clapped his eyes on it from when we first viewed the menu.

Sticky toffee pudding at Le Pisani, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton Sticky toffee pudding at Le Pisani, Seaton. Picture: Callum Lawton

The sticky toffee was what it said on the tin - sticky, sweet and more-ish.

A dusting of icing sugar and fresh raspberries added a nice touch.

Philomena brought me a lemon zest ice-cream cheesecake, which was wonderfully sharp and lifting after such rich, indulgent eating during the mains.

The dessert was splashed with a zingy lemon sauce and topped with airy meringue straws which dissolved on the tongue, and was mounted on a crumbly biscuit base.

It was a perfect finisher to a good evening of eating.

*Top tip - don't splash the cash on a posh glass of wine, the house white was subtle, sweet and refreshing.

Lemon zest ice-cream cheesecake. Picture: Callum Lawton Lemon zest ice-cream cheesecake. Picture: Callum Lawton

