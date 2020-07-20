Advanced search

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2020

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

A car that has been in a family for 50 years is set to go to auction and is expected to fetch more than £70,000.

The Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam was first bought by Frank Browne in 1969 and spent two decades competing in speed hill climbs and sprints around the South West.

In 1991, Frank’s health meant the car was retired but in the late 1990s, Frank entered the car in classic car tours and shows as a father and son team alongside his son Stuart.

When Frank died in 2007, the car, affectionately known as Rita due to its number plate beginning with ‘RTA’, was passed down to his son who continued the tours and shows until 2019.

‘Rita’ is one of few original unrestored examples known to exist and has a relatively low mileage of less than 23,000.

The car is now up for auction on Friday, July 31 at Atkins Auctions in Axminster. More details can be found at www.atkinsauctions.co.uk or by calling 01297 631661.

