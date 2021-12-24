The former public toilet block in Castle Street, Axminster - Credit: LDRS

A former public toilet block in Axminster town centre is to be converted into a house.

The loos in Castle Street have been disused for at least 15 years since the building was sold to the current owner by East Devon District Council.

The owner has now received planning permission to build an extra storey and convert the building into a new home.

It is in a conservation area, and the applicant has amended the original design to make the building blend in with its surroundings and prevent it affecting the privacy of people living in a nearby house.

The district council’s planning committee, meeting on Wednesday, December 15, heard that the proposal would ‘deliver a dwelling in an accessible location and bring a redundant building back into use’.

Cllr Andrew Moulding said: “I’m glad we’ve reached a position where this old building can be brought back into use.”

The application was given the green light by a unanimous vote in favour.