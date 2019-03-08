Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Cranbrook school adminstrator who stole £28,000 from employer won’t have to repay it, court rules

PUBLISHED: 11:55 19 March 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A crooked school administrator who swindled £28,000 from a newly opened academy has been told she does not have to repay the stolen cash.

Ellen Chaplin creamed off the money from the brand new Cranbrook Educational Campus in East Devon after being promoted to a position which gave her access to its banking system.

She generated bogus overpayments which she siphoned into her own bank account by changing the details on invoices from training companies or supply teachers.

Chaplin, who now lives near Gunnislake, received a 20 month suspended sentence in October and was also facing seizure of her assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The application for confiscation was dropped by the prosecution at Exeter Crown Court because a financial investigation showed she has no assets.

Judge David Evans approved the withdrawal of the proceedings after Mr Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said there was no point in continuing in the light of her financial state.

Chaplin, aged 25, of Latchley, near Gunnislake, admitted ten counts of fraud in abuse of a position of trust and was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid community work and receive 20 days supervision at Exeter Crown Court in October.

A university graduate, Chaplin joined the Cranbrook Educational Campus shortly after it opened in September 2015 as an assistant administrator, but was soon promoted to a senior post in charge of human resources and clerk to the governors.

She used her knowledge of the accounts and payroll systems to create a web of different frauds which netted her £28,414.16 over a year between April 2016 to when she left in 2017.

She was the lead personnel administrator and diverted staff salaries into her own account. She inflated the payments, paid the teachers the lower amounts, and pocketed the difference.

The secondary school, which is run by a charity called the Ted Wragg Multi-Academy Trust, not only lost the money but had to spend another £40,000 to install a fraud-proof payroll system.

The school was run by a charity named after the former professor of education at Exeter University Ted Wragg.

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, told the original hearing Chaplin committed the offences while suffering from mental illness and in an abusive relationship in which she was put under pressure to bring in extra money.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Pupils encouraged to do the ‘write’ thing

Illustrator Jethro Wilson, story teller Katy Cawkwell and local author Rikey Austin with St Marys Pupils. Picture Deborah Fudger

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Former Cranbrook school adminstrator who stole £28,000 from employer won’t have to repay it, court rules

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Honiton students join climate change protest

Honiton students protest against climate change. Picture HCC

East Devon set to benefit from increase in police numbers

Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has said she will only support a merger with Dorset's force if the public are behind it. Picture: OPCC

Feniton U18s involved in six goal thriller in South Devon

Feniton Under-18s wearing their new tracksuits which have been purchased thanks to generous sponsorship from Pullen and Symes Opticians of Ottery St Mary and Exeter. Picture FENITON U18S
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists