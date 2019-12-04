Advanced search

Former Honiton man stole student's laptop

PUBLISHED: 09:12 04 December 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A former Honiton man has been jailed for breaking into a newly arrived student's room while she was out at a Freshers Week party.

Stuart Fowler. Picture: DCPStuart Fowler. Picture: DCP

The 19-year-old female student was so shocked by the loss of her brand new laptop that she almost quit her course at Exeter University before it had started.

Intruder Stuart Fowler is a career criminal with 95 previous offences who specialises in targeting student halls of residence all over Britain because they were soft targets.

He managed to open an insecure window in the student's room at Northfields in New North Road, Exeter, and reach in to steal a brand new Macbook and an iPad which had a combined value of £1,850.

The student had only been in Exeter for five days when he carried out the burglary at around midnight on September 21. She returned to her room at 2.30 am to find it had been broken into.

Fowler, aged 41, originally from Honiton but now of no fixed abode, admitted burglary and was jailed for two years and five months by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: "You have never met the young lady who was the victim of your latest burglary. You had been released from prison and had a problem with drugs. In order to fund that, you burgled this accommodation.

"She had just started her university life in Exeter and you ruined her first few weeks and caused her to consider whether to stay here or return home. Happily, she chose to continue her studies but this will be at the back of her mind for a long time.

Rob Yates, prosecuting, said the burglary took place when the student was out with friends and Fowler reached though the window. He left a fingerprint on the window and was seen on CCTV in a distinctive coat in the area at the time of the raid.

The student made a Victim Impact Statement which said: "I am devastated that someone went into my room and stole my property. My personal space has been violated. At first I wanted to go home.

"I no longer feel safe in the halls of residence but with the support of my family and friends I have been able to move on. The iPad had irreplaceable photos on it."

Barry White, defending, said Fowler had spent so much of his adult life in jail that he was institutionalised and unable to cope when on the outside.

He said: "What he needs is a drug rehabilitation order with intensive supervision but he is not eligible for that because he has no address. This is not so much a plea of mitigation as a howl of despair."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton and Kilmington pick up silverware at Tolchards Devon League meeting

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL

Wallis brace sees Honiton U10s net cup win

AVR duo complete the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon

AVR duo Julia Mallon and Helen Holmes are the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon. Picture AVR

Honiton Town ship six goals in heavy home defeat to Brixham

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9671. Picture: Terry Ife

Clist leads the AVR eight home at the 2019 Full Monty Cute meeting

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists