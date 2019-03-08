Advanced search

Serial burglar told to expect a long sentence after he admitted raiding student flat near prison

PUBLISHED: 15:36 24 October 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A serial burglar has been warned he faces a long sentence after he raided a student flat, just metres from Exeter Prison.

Stuart Fowler has a long history of carrying out domestic burglaries and spent 14 of the last 15 years in jail.

He broke into a student's flat in Northfield, New North Road, between September 20 and 23 and stole an iPad and a Macbook.

He faces a sentence of at least three years, before discount for guilty plea, because he is a 'three strike' burglar who is subject to the minimum sentence regime.

Fowler, aged 40, of no fixed abode, but previously from Honiton, admitted burglary and was remanded in custody by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court, who adjourned the case for a probation report.

Judge Rose told him: "I am adjourning this case for an up-to-date pre-sentence report.

"I have to tell you quite firmly and clearly that a prison sentence of some length is almost inevitable.

"The law requires a sentence of at least three years, with some reduction for credit for your guilty plea, so I am sure you have been advised that custody is the likely outcome."

Barry White, defending, said: "He is a man who has spent 14 out of the last 15 years in custody. He was being supervised after his release and was attending appointments with probation. He is a three-strike burglar and knows the likely sentence."

