Former Lyme Regis headteacher slams current education system

Former Woodroffe School head teacher Dr Richard Steward. Archant

The former head teacher of Lyme’s Woodroffe School has highlighted the difficulties facing today’s students in his latest book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Richard Steward’s latest book. Dr Richard Steward’s latest book.

‘The Toxic Classroom’, by Dr Richard Steward, is a powerful critique of the state of the current education system.

The book explores, in detail, the pressures children experience as a result of constant change, digital technology and political interference. It is aimed both at educational professionals and the general reader.

It is Dr Steward’s second book. The first, The Gradual Art of School Improvement, was published last year and was inspired by his 16 years as head of what was widely regarded as one of the best schools in the west country.

Also in the pipeline is a third book, ‘A Guide to the Curriculum for Middle Leaders’, due to be published in December. All three books are published by Routledge and widely available.

Dr Steward, who retired in 2019, led The Woodroffe School through two outstanding Ofsted inspections, a status the school still holds, enabling the school to become both a National Teaching School and a Maths hub.

He continues to be closely involved in education. In addition to his writing, he works as an educational consultant and as a tutor for the National Professional Qualification for Headship.

He also continues to pursue his ‘other life’ as a local jazz musician and is hoping that live music becomes possible again soon. The former head teacher of Lyme’s Woodroffe School has highlighted the difficulties today’s students face in his latest book.

‘The Toxic Classroom’, by Dr Richard Styeward, is a powerful critique of the state of the current education system.

The book explores, in detail, the pressures children experience as a result of constant change, digital technology and political interference. It is aimed both at educational professionals and the general reader.

It is Dr Steward’s second book. The first, The Gradual Art of School Improvement, was published last year and was inspired by his 16 years as head of what was widely regarded as one of the best schools in the west country.

Also in the pipeline is a third book, ‘A Guide to the Curriculum for Middle Leaders’, due to be published in December. All three books are published by Routledge and widely available.

Dr Steward, who retired in 2019, led The Woodroffe School through two outstanding Ofsted inspections, a status the school still holds, enabling the school to become both a National Teaching School and a Maths hub.

He continues to be closely involved in education. In addition to his writing, he works as an educational consultant and as a tutor for the National Professional Qualification for Headship.

He also continues to pursue his ‘other life’ as a local jazz musician and is hoping that live music becomes possible again soon.