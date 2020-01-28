Former Lyme mayor and consort to attend Royal Garden Party

Cllr Michaela Ellis and her husband Alan. Picture LRTC Archant

A former Lyme Regis mayor and consort will attend a Royal Garden Party in recognition of their public service.

Cllr Michaela Ellis and her husband Alan will be welcomed by The Queen to Buckingham Palace for the prestigious event in May.

They will represent Lyme Regis and Dorset and will be honoured and rewarded for their civic service.

Cllr Ellis served as mayor from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2017 to 2019, with Alan serving as mayor's consort for both terms of office.

Cllr and Mr Ellis were nominated along with other chairmen and town mayors in Dorset and were selected along with representatives from High Stoy Parish Council.

They will now be formally invited to a garden party on May 12 by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal household.

Cllr Ellis said: "I'm sure it will be an unforgettable experience. I'm thrilled to have been chosen - I can't quite believe it.

"It will be an honour to represent Lyme Regis and Dorset at this very special event."

Having been nominated in the past and with only two couples being selected from the whole county each year, Cllr Ellis said she never expected to be lucky enough to be chosen.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm feeling both excited and nervous," she said.

Cllr Ellis is a proud Royalist and hosted a party in Lyme Regis for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

The Queen hosts three garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland each year, welcoming a total of over 30,000 guests. At each one around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed.

Cllr and Mr Ellis can expect to watch The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the garden party accompanied by other members of the Royal Family, while the national anthem is played by a military band.

They will be able to stroll around the Palace gardens and if they're lucky enough, they may be chosen at random to talk to The Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh as they mingle among the guests.