Former and retired police staff urged to help in coronavirus response

PUBLISHED: 10:24 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 26 March 2020

Archant

A plea has been made for former police employees to make a temporary return during the coronavirus crisis.

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking to bolster their numbers with those who have retired or left the service.

This comes after the Government asked for former doctors and nurses to return to work on a voluntary basis in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “During this unprecedented period if you have previously worked for Devon & Cornwall Police and would be willing to offer your services and skills back to us, in some temporary capacity, we would love to hear from you.

“This is a fast-changing environment and we are still working to define the critical services we may need.

Anyone able to help should email COVID19-Resiliencebank@dorset.pnn.police.uk by 5pm tonight (Thursday, March 26)

• Are you a former NHS or police worker who is going back to work? We would like to hear from you

