Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew alongside the drifting former ship's lifeboat off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat crew answered an emergency call yesterday (Tuesday, August 4) - to go to the aid of - a ‘lifeboat’.

The former ship's lifeboat which was drifitng off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield The former ship's lifeboat which was drifitng off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield

A former ship’s lifeboat, once capable of carrying 50 people, was reported drifting with engine problems off Seaton beach. The old lifeboat, named Gryphon, with four men aboard, was on sea trials when the alarm was raised by coastguards at 3.55pm.

The Gryphon was later able to sail under its own steam and was escorted by the RNLI crew to the safety of Lyme Regis harbour arriving at 5.20pm.