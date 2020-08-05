Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’
PUBLISHED: 10:10 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 05 August 2020
Archant
Lyme Regis lifeboat crew answered an emergency call yesterday (Tuesday, August 4) - to go to the aid of - a ‘lifeboat’.
A former ship’s lifeboat, once capable of carrying 50 people, was reported drifting with engine problems off Seaton beach. The old lifeboat, named Gryphon, with four men aboard, was on sea trials when the alarm was raised by coastguards at 3.55pm.
The Gryphon was later able to sail under its own steam and was escorted by the RNLI crew to the safety of Lyme Regis harbour arriving at 5.20pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.