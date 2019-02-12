FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family
PUBLISHED: 12:44 18 February 2019
Archant
A Honiton teenager has been reunited with his family after going missing for almost five days.
Before he was reported missing, 14-year-old Toby Gleed, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 9 at his home address.
Police said they had reason to believe that Toby had been in the Leytonstone area of East London.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Toby has been located safe and well.
“We would like to thank the public for their assistance and shares via social media.”
