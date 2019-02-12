FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Archant

A Honiton teenager has been reunited with his family after going missing for almost five days.

Before he was reported missing, 14-year-old Toby Gleed, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, February 9 at his home address.

Police said they had reason to believe that Toby had been in the Leytonstone area of East London.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Toby has been located safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance and shares via social media.”