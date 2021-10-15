Published: 1:01 PM October 15, 2021

Honiton's Aldi store. Photo by Simon Horn.

The German supermarket chain are hoping to build four new stores by 2023 in East Devon.

They are on the search for suitable sites in Axminster, Seaton, Exmouth and Sidmouth with 20,000 square ft space.

The supermarket pledges to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as well as new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”