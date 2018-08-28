Birthday wish comes true for Axminster care home resident
PUBLISHED: 11:01 22 January 2019
Motorcycle fan Frank Piper, 91, gets to to ride in a vintage sidecar
Former TT racer Frank Piper has not lost his desire for two-wheeled action – even at 91.
He celebrated his recent birthday with a ride on a vintage motorcycle and sidecar.
The outing was arranged by staff at The Tudor Cottage care home in South Street, Axminster, where Frank is one of the residents.
They put a request on Facebook for someone with a vintage bike to make his special birthday wish come true.
Kind-hearted Vincent Hennery, from Chard, answered the call and took Frank for a spin around the area.
Mandy Larcombe, manager at Tudor Cottage, said it had been a very generous thing to do.
She added: “Frank has had a life-long love of motorbikes and rode in the Isle of Man TT races in his younger days.
“Here at Tudor cottage our ambition is to provide a caring, welcoming and family orientated home for all our residents.”
