Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Birthday wish comes true for Axminster care home resident

PUBLISHED: 11:01 22 January 2019

Frank Piper celebrates his 91st birtdhay with a ride in a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Picture Tudor Cottage

Frank Piper celebrates his 91st birtdhay with a ride in a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Picture Tudor Cottage

Archant

Motorcycle fan Frank Piper, 91, gets to to ride in a vintage sidecar

Frank Piper. Picture Tudor CottageFrank Piper. Picture Tudor Cottage

Former TT racer Frank Piper has not lost his desire for two-wheeled action – even at 91.

He celebrated his recent birthday with a ride on a vintage motorcycle and sidecar.

The outing was arranged by staff at The Tudor Cottage care home in South Street, Axminster, where Frank is one of the residents.

They put a request on Facebook for someone with a vintage bike to make his special birthday wish come true.

Kind-hearted Vincent Hennery, from Chard, answered the call and took Frank for a spin around the area.

Mandy Larcombe, manager at Tudor Cottage, said it had been a very generous thing to do.

She added: “Frank has had a life-long love of motorbikes and rode in the Isle of Man TT races in his younger days.

“Here at Tudor cottage our ambition is to provide a caring, welcoming and family orientated home for all our residents.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Killer who shot dead Budleigh Salterton woman wins chance to prove he should be moved to softer prison

Killer Keith Rose (left) and victim Juliet Rowe (right)

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Killer who shot dead Budleigh Salterton woman wins chance to prove he should be moved to softer prison

Killer Keith Rose (left) and victim Juliet Rowe (right)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Birthday wish comes true for Axminster care home resident

Frank Piper celebrates his 91st birtdhay with a ride in a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Picture Tudor Cottage

Axminster stroke survivor’s courage recognised

Kirsty receives her award from mayor Derek Borthwick. Picture The Stroke Society

Devon Air Ambulance to now fly until 2am seven days a week

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

McKeown hat-trick sees Dunks to superb win in Tiverton

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists