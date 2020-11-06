Frank bags six as Honiton hand out 17-2 whipping to sorry Stoke

Honiton pile on the pressure in their 17-2 drubbing of Stoke Gabriel Andrew Symonds

A visit from Stoke Gabriel - the whipping boys in Peninsula League football - gifted Honiton Town with a chance to make significant improvements in the goals scored column, and they accepted the offer with ruthless pleasure.

It has been a brutal return to competitive football for Stoke Gabriel, normally a powerful outfit in regional football, as they arrived at Mountbatten Park with a gloomy record of 172 goals conceded in 14 games.

And there was another 17 to come as Honiton wasted no time in piling on the misery.

Frank Rosenwald scored the opener inside five minutes after good work from Harry Leisk and Connor Flanagan. Rosenwald quickly bagged a second and secured his hat-trick within 11 minutes, calmly notching a penalty.

A header from Tom Beddow came next and Rosenwald added his fourth, with Stoke simply unable to contain the waves of attacking football from Honiton. Fin Rooke made it 6-0 with a clever finish, although massive credit to Stoke for reducing the arrears with two quickfire goals.

Beddow quashed hopes of an extraordinary comeback from the visitors and Rooke kept a hardworking scoreboard ticking over to make it 8-2 at the interval.

Another Beddow header completed his hat-trick, prompting Rosenwald to get back into the fun, taking his personal tally to six with two more goals. Blake Freemantle added a brace of his own, and there were further goals from Tom Perryman, Ben Ede and Rooke joining the hat-trick club.

It all added up to an astonishing 17-2 victory for the Hippos and a great way to round off the Autumn as we head toward another probable interruption for local football. Stoke, for their part, kept plugging away and will hopefully use any enforced break to strengthen their ranks.

Honiton were scheduled to make a testing trip to Ivybridge Town this weekend, where points are always hard to find against a side consistently challenging at the top end of the division.

If, when, how, that game is finally played, the Hippos will be seeking to end a four-game losing streak on the road, with their last away point coming at Torrington in September.