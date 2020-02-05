Advanced search

Emergency free bus service launched in Colyton

PUBLISHED: 07:01 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 05 February 2020

The road closure at Colyton. Picture: Chris Carson



Colyton Parish Council has launched an emergency free bus service for residents while Coly Road is closed.

The town's most direct route to Seaton and Axminster was shut to traffic on Monday (February 3) when contractors moved in to lay pipes for the development of a new housing estate.

Due to the road closure, which is expected to last until the end of the month, the regular 885 bus service is unable to run through Colyton Market Square.

As a result the parish council has organised an emergency minibus service to be run by local company, Stamps Coaches. The service will provide three journeys to Axminster a day and three to Seaton, from Monday to Friday, until the roadworks are competed.

The times are: To Axminster Station: Return buses will leave Colyton Market Square at 9am; 11am and 1.30pm. To Seaton, via Colyford: Return buses will leave Colyton Market Square at 10am; 12pm and 2.30pm.

