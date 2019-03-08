Free cancer support and advice at Honiton and Axminster

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:01 25 August 2019

Macmillan's mobile support bus Bertie is coming to Axminster and Honiton. Picture: MCS

Free cancer support will be on offer at two East Devon towns next month.

Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile support team will be spending a day at both Honiton and Axminster.

It will be outside Barclays Bank, in High Street, Honiton, on Thursday, September 12, between 12.10pm and 4pm and at Axminster Tesco supermarket, in Shand Park, on Friday, September 13, between 9am and 3pm.

Elaine Perry, Macmillan information and support specialist said: "Whether you want to know more about the symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side-effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

"We'd be happy to help and answer any questions you may have about cancer and how it is affecting your life."

Local residents should look out for Macmillan's trademark green bus and the charity encourages anyone with worries or concerns about cancer to visit the team for advice and support.

To find out more about Macmillan's mobile information service, and planned visits, click here

or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (seven days a week, 8am to 8pm).

