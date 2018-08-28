Free car park in Honiton to become pay and display facility - with profits split between councils

Introducing car parking charges to the car park behind the Beehive Community Centre in Honiton have been unanimously agreed.

The car park, on Dowell Street, is currently free, but East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet were recommended to introduce pay-and-display parking.

The proposal, which had come from Honiton Town Council, was unanimously agreement by the cabinet on Wednesday night.

Councillor Dean Barrow said: “It is one of the only car parks in the town that isn’t a pay-and-display car park.

“It is well used, and so is the Beehive, so there should probably should be charges for the car park.

“It used to be a charging car park so I cannot see any issue with it at this point.”

Cllr Tom Wright added: “It seems to be a good way to ensure the car park is kept for people using the Beehive and the fact we can absorb the charges for within our existing budgets is healthy and should be commended.”

Parking charges will mirror the adjacent Lace Walk short stay car park, with charges of 50p for 30 minutes, £1 per hour, with a maximum charge of £10.

Charges will apply only between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, with the car park being free of charge overnight, on Sundays, and on bank holidays.

EDDC will provide and install the tariff boards and the pay-and-display machine.

Disabled blue badge holders would not be exempt from charges, unless they are parked in a designated disabled bay for no longer than three hours.

Current EDDC parking permits would not be valid in the car park, but a regular visitor parking permit will be introduced.

Honiton Town Council will be able request parking charge dispensations or concessions or the reservation of parking bays for specific purposes at their discretion, and three spaces will be reserved solely for the use of town council staff.

Any vehicle that does not display a valid permit or ticket will be liable to be served with a penalty charge.

A new lease arrangement that will provide that the costs to EDDC in repairing and insuring the car park will be off set against any gross profits derived from EDDC managing the car park, with the remaining shared between the two councils on a 50:50 basis.