Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Rock Choir offers free singing session for dementia carers in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 13:08 19 September 2019

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Copyright © 2016 Jon Robinson-Pratt ABIPP

Carers of people with dementia are being offered a free opportunity to join a group singing session with East Devon's Rock Choir in Honiton on Monday, September 23.

The choir is inviting carers to come along to its rehearsal at Honiton Community College, at 7.30pm.

The Rock Choir is a national organisation and is making the 'free rehearsal' offer all over the country, during that week only.

East Devon Rock Choir leader Vikki Hewitt said: "Rock Choir is a great way to give yourself some quality time away from the stresses of day to day life, and I'm so happy to be able to welcome carers who do such amazing work in our communities to come and sing with us next week."

There are also rehearsals taking place in Exeter on Tuesday, September 24, Sidmouth on Wednesday, September 25, and Exmouth on Thursday, September 26. For more information, visit www.rockchoir.com and to book a free place, call 01252 714276.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Brexit blamed as Axminster Carpets looks to cut jobs

Axminster Carpets factory

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Brexit blamed as Axminster Carpets looks to cut jobs

Axminster Carpets factory

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

GP provider abandons Cranbrook Medical Centre

The entrance to the Cranbrook medical practice is at the back of the Younghayes Centre. Ref mhc 8948-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Record numbers at Chardstock Street Fayre

Scene from Chardstock Street Fayre. Pictures Graham Vyse and Cecil Coleman

Axminster firm’s mental health awareness campaign

Axminster Tools and Machinery MD Alan Styles with a group of employees and the signed pledge. Picture: AT&M

Rock Choir offers free singing session for dementia carers in Honiton

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt

Heritage Open Days in East Devon

Lyme Regis Town Council's Guildhall headquarters. Picture CC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists