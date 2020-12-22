Free pop-up art gallery opens in Upottery pub

Published: 10:24 AM December 22, 2020

Chas Wilson and Alistair Brice came up with the idea of a local pop-up art gallery over an early doors pint in The Sidmouth Arms, Upottery in September.

Both art enthusiasts and talented local craftsmen they were keen to support the local pub, local artists and also encourage greater community spirit in these exceptional times - so Up Art 20 was born.

They enlisted Emma Salter the pub manager and Sarah Edwards and Sarah Burchett, both local entrepreneurs, to help with bringing the concept to life and marketing the pop-up gallery.

Chas has curated an eclectic mix of artwork from more than 20 local artists and friends.

Chair of Upottery Art Group, Gilly Thomas, reviewed the pop-up exhibition, she said: “To visit an art exhibition is always a pleasure; every time, there is the anticipation of finding something exciting, something inspiring. Too often, small local exhibitions disappoint. Not so at the pop-up gallery at the Sidmouth Arms in Upottery.

You may also want to watch:

“Whatever ticks your box, as it is a multi-media show, there is something for everyone: paintings, prints, collage, paper cut art; sculptures, wood carving, jewellery, pottery, textiles, furniture.

The paintings include pictures of waves crashing on Branscombe beach, an abstract of farmland, sunlight glistening on a river, the beauty of our Devon coast.

“Print makers have also been inspired by the natural world: butterflies, dandelions, country lanes, blackberries. A garden by moonlight has been created in copper, the same artist is exhibiting copper jewellery that she has treated with acids to produce vibrant blue colours.

“UpArt was the idea of Upottery resident, Chas Wilson, to help boost his local in this dreadful time of Covid-19,” added Gilly.

“Not only did Chas get together over 100 exhibits from both professionals and talented amateurs, he also painted the room and made the display cases. It really is stunning. An absolute joy.”

Their creations will be showcased in the new Art Room at The Sidmouth Arms and bookings will be taken for visitors to view and purchase, entrance will be free.

For more information about the event and the artists on show, check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UpArt20.

Anyone interested in reserving a time for viewing can ring Chas on 07394 992922.