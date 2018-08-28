Advanced search

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster, Honiton and Seaton

PUBLISHED: 09:35 03 January 2019

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Archant

Turn you old tree into useful compost for local parks and gardens

Residents across East Devon are being reminded that they can have their real Christmas tree recycled for free next week.

They will be turned into pulp which is used for mulch and composting in the district council’s local parks.

Take your Christmas tree along to one of the following recycling events:

• Axminster, West Street car park, on Monday, January 7, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm

• Honiton, Lace walk car park, on Tuesday January 8, from 8.30am to 11.30am

• Ottery St Mary, Land off Canaan car park, on Tuesday January 8, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

• Seaton, Harbour Road car park, on Monday January 7, 8.30am to 11.30am

