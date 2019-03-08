Advanced search

Free 'shades' for children who have their eyes examined

PUBLISHED: 07:55 29 July 2019

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Youngsters in Honiton are being offered free sunglasses when they take an eye test

Funding for the initiative has come from the local See the Future charity.

Its founder Leanne Herrett, who has teamed up with local opticians Honiton Eye Clinic, said; "See the Future wanted to give something back to the community and get children to realise the importance of going to an opticians.

"Every young person under the age of 16 is entitled to a free NHS sight test.

"I want to emphasise the importance of regular sight tests for young people. UV light can cause damage to the eyes and that is accumulative throughout life, therefore protection from the sun - in the form of sunspecs - is recommended from an early age."

To find out more about the time limited free offer or book and appointment call The Honiton Eye Clinic on 01404 43044.

The offer is available for new patients or for existing patients that are due an eye sight test.

