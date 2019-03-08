Free water refills now on tap at Axminster Heritage Centre

Heritage Centre manager Nigel Sadler. Picture Rebecca Green' Archant

Axminster Heritage Centre is offering to refill people's water bottles in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

Axminster town councillor Jill Farrow, mayor Anni Young and deputy clerk Zishan Adamson-Drage present a street barrow to Rebecca Green, of Plastic Free Axminster. Picture ATC Axminster town councillor Jill Farrow, mayor Anni Young and deputy clerk Zishan Adamson-Drage present a street barrow to Rebecca Green, of Plastic Free Axminster. Picture ATC

It has joined a nationwide campaign by providing free tap water at its Silver Street headquarters.

Refill is an award-winning campaign designed to reduce the amount of pollution caused by the purchase and subsequent disposal of plastic water bottles.

Centre Manager, Nigel Sadler said: "In this day and age museums must play their part in social welfare. This not only includes us monitoring our own carbon footprint, but also involves doing what we can to help others reduce their individual waste.

"Operating as a tourist information point for the town, it makes sense to enable visitors to fill up their refillable water bottles whilst gathering information about the area."

The green initiative has been welcomed by the Plastic Free Axminster group which was recently given a street barrow by the town council.

Mayor Anni Young said the council wanted 'to support the fantastic work they are doing with their monthly litter picks around town'.

She added: "The difference they have made is obvious in the look of the town. They are now looking to set up a children's litter pick. Future dates of litter picks will be published on Facebook and on the town council website. Any volunteers who wish to join in litter picks will be very welcome."