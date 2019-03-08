Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Free water refills now on tap at Axminster Heritage Centre

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 August 2019

Heritage Centre manager Nigel Sadler. Picture Rebecca Green'

Heritage Centre manager Nigel Sadler. Picture Rebecca Green'

Archant

Axminster Heritage Centre is offering to refill people's water bottles in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

Axminster town councillor Jill Farrow, mayor Anni Young and deputy clerk Zishan Adamson-Drage present a street barrow to Rebecca Green, of Plastic Free Axminster. Picture ATCAxminster town councillor Jill Farrow, mayor Anni Young and deputy clerk Zishan Adamson-Drage present a street barrow to Rebecca Green, of Plastic Free Axminster. Picture ATC

It has joined a nationwide campaign by providing free tap water at its Silver Street headquarters.

Refill is an award-winning campaign designed to reduce the amount of pollution caused by the purchase and subsequent disposal of plastic water bottles.

Centre Manager, Nigel Sadler said: "In this day and age museums must play their part in social welfare. This not only includes us monitoring our own carbon footprint, but also involves doing what we can to help others reduce their individual waste.

"Operating as a tourist information point for the town, it makes sense to enable visitors to fill up their refillable water bottles whilst gathering information about the area."

The green initiative has been welcomed by the Plastic Free Axminster group which was recently given a street barrow by the town council.

Mayor Anni Young said the council wanted 'to support the fantastic work they are doing with their monthly litter picks around town'.

She added: "The difference they have made is obvious in the look of the town. They are now looking to set up a children's litter pick. Future dates of litter picks will be published on Facebook and on the town council website. Any volunteers who wish to join in litter picks will be very welcome."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week on course to be another financial success

The lifeboat tug of war team ends up in the water. Picture Richard Horobin

Wildlife and animal attractions in East Devon

One of the two lynx. Picture: Wildwood Escot

Axe Vale Show raises £30,000 for worthy causes

Axe Vale Show chairman Simon Hodges with some of last year's cash recipients. Picture Suzanne McFadzean

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week on course to be another financial success

The lifeboat tug of war team ends up in the water. Picture Richard Horobin

Wildlife and animal attractions in East Devon

One of the two lynx. Picture: Wildwood Escot

Axe Vale Show raises £30,000 for worthy causes

Axe Vale Show chairman Simon Hodges with some of last year's cash recipients. Picture Suzanne McFadzean

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Free water refills now on tap at Axminster Heritage Centre

Heritage Centre manager Nigel Sadler. Picture Rebecca Green'

AVR trio all claim silverware at the 2019 Shaves Cross mini marathon

The AVR trio who all claimed silverware at the 2019 Shaves Cross mini marathon (left to right) Eleanor Wood, Rob Collier, Karen Eyre. Picture: AVR

Cranbrook Football Club may need to find a new home, albeit for the short term

Football on pitch

Axe Vale Show raises £30,000 for worthy causes

Axe Vale Show chairman Simon Hodges with some of last year's cash recipients. Picture Suzanne McFadzean

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists