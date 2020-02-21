Advanced search

Freewheelers becomes registered with Care Quality Commission

PUBLISHED: 14:48 21 February 2020

The Devon Freewheelers has registered with the Care Quality Commission. Picutre: Devon Freewheelers

The Devon Freewheelers has registered with the Care Quality Commission. Picutre: Devon Freewheelers

A Honiton-based bloodbikes charity has been awarded the registration with the health watchdog Care Quality Commission.

The Devon Freewheelers will now be able to to supply regulated services to assist where requested, through the charities Emergency Medical Services (EMS) side of operations.

The Freewheelers, although covered by the registration, will continue to provide the free transportation service to the NHS across Devon, as it is has done for the last 10 years.

The service will continue to be operated by the volunteers thanks to donations that the charity receives via the general public, volunteer fundraising, community groups and businesses across Devon, along with support from the EMS operations.

John Conway, CQC registered manager for Devon Freewheelers, said: "This is exciting news for the future of the charity and is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making Devon Freewheelers exceptional at what we do."

