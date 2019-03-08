Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon Scouts camp in France

PUBLISHED: 07:39 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 20 August 2019

The Scouts and Explorers in the historical French city of Carcassonne. Picture: Josh Yelland

The Scouts and Explorers in the historical French city of Carcassonne. Picture: Josh Yelland

Archant

Scouts from across East Devon and West Dorset travelled to France for their summer camp last week.

Organised by the 1st Lym Valley Scout Group, local youngsters taking part came from Lyme Regis, Uplyme, Axminster, Sidmouth and Tipton.

They enjoyed a week of water sports activities at PGL Mimosa, on the Mediterranean, sailing in catamarans, picos and funboats. They also had fun messing around on rafts and large stand-up paddle boards as well as snorkeling off the beach.

Land-based activities included climbing, abseiling, high-ropes and a day trip to the historical city of Carcassonne.

Josh Yelland, Scout Leader at 1st Lym Valley, said the Scouts had raised some money towards the trip by packing bags at a local store and there were also generous grants from East Devon District Scouts, Leslie Sell Charitable Trust and the Pain Adventure Trust.

Mr Yelland added: "The Scouts and Explorers had a brilliant experience."

1st Lym Valley Scouts resume activities in September at their hut which is currently being refurbished to accommodate the large numbers joining the group locally.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagen family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagen

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagen family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagen

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon Scouts camp in France

The Scouts and Explorers in the historical French city of Carcassonne. Picture: Josh Yelland

Golf day is good for your ELF

President Peter Creek (right) of Axminster Rotary Club presents a cheque for £1,000 to Gary Moores of the Exeter Leukaemia Fund. Picture: Don Waterhouse

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Seaton wrap up Tolchards Devon League B Division title with Ipplepen success

Seaton Cricket Club who have sealed promotion to the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. Seaton last played in the second tier of the county league in 2004. Picture:STEPHEN WAKELEY

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists