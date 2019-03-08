East Devon Scouts camp in France

The Scouts and Explorers in the historical French city of Carcassonne. Picture: Josh Yelland Archant

Scouts from across East Devon and West Dorset travelled to France for their summer camp last week.

Organised by the 1st Lym Valley Scout Group, local youngsters taking part came from Lyme Regis, Uplyme, Axminster, Sidmouth and Tipton.

They enjoyed a week of water sports activities at PGL Mimosa, on the Mediterranean, sailing in catamarans, picos and funboats. They also had fun messing around on rafts and large stand-up paddle boards as well as snorkeling off the beach.

Land-based activities included climbing, abseiling, high-ropes and a day trip to the historical city of Carcassonne.

Josh Yelland, Scout Leader at 1st Lym Valley, said the Scouts had raised some money towards the trip by packing bags at a local store and there were also generous grants from East Devon District Scouts, Leslie Sell Charitable Trust and the Pain Adventure Trust.

Mr Yelland added: "The Scouts and Explorers had a brilliant experience."

1st Lym Valley Scouts resume activities in September at their hut which is currently being refurbished to accommodate the large numbers joining the group locally.