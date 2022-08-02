News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fresh application to convert antique shop into flats

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:13 PM August 2, 2022
The former Merchant House Antiques shop in Honiton High Street

The former Merchant House Antiques shop in Honiton High Street - Credit: Google

Fresh plans have been submitted for converting Honiton’s former Merchant House Antiques shop into flats – less than three weeks after a previous application was refused. 

The application seeks to remodel the front section of the building at 19, High Street into two apartments, each with two bedrooms, on the ground floor and first floor. A further two flats, each with one bedroom, would be created in the one-storey rear section of the shop, and the adjoining store would be turned into another one-bedroom flat. 

A previous application was rejected by East Devon District Council’s planning officers on July 13 because it did not meet certain criteria for converting a business unit into a residential property. 

The officer’s report said the building had not been vacant for three months, part of it was still being used for warehouse and storage, four of the units would have inadequate access to natural light and one of the units does not meet with the minimum space standard. 

