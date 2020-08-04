Advanced search

Axminster’s Arc charity shop to re-open

PUBLISHED: 12:58 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 04 August 2020

The Friends of Arc charity shop in Axminster. Picrture: Arc

The Friends of Arc charity shop in Axminster. Picrture: Arc

Archant

Axminster based mental health charity Arc is to reopen its fundraising shop on Thursday (August 6).

The team has been working hard to ensure the store is as safe as possible and is looking forward to welcoming customers back after lockdown.

Hand sanitiser will be available, a one way system is in place, and only three customers will be allowed in the shop at any one time. Face coverings must also be worn.

To donate items to the shop people should call 01297 639333 before going along in person.

Due to the need to quarantine, donations are currently restricted to two bags per person.

A spokesperson for the team said: “There is plenty waiting for you in the shop. A very large range of summer clothes all at very good prices. Special offers abound in the children’s section, with the majority of items at 50p.”

The shop in Chard Street will start by opening on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Judge orders further detention of man accused of Gittisham murder

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

What would EDDC pulling out of GESP mean for the future of the blueprint plan?

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Judge orders further detention of man accused of Gittisham murder

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

What would EDDC pulling out of GESP mean for the future of the blueprint plan?

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster’s Arc charity shop to re-open

The Friends of Arc charity shop in Axminster. Picrture: Arc

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Axminster police move to combat anti-social behaviour at play area

Axminster PCSO Chris Bolsover. Picture DCP

Upottery skipper speaks about his side’s fine win at Ottery St Mary

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Darren Witt named Manager’s Player of the Year as Feniton turn eyes towards new season

Darren Witt who was names Manger's Player of the Year Picture: Feniton Football Club