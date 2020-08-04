Axminster’s Arc charity shop to re-open

The Friends of Arc charity shop in Axminster. Picrture: Arc Archant

Axminster based mental health charity Arc is to reopen its fundraising shop on Thursday (August 6).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team has been working hard to ensure the store is as safe as possible and is looking forward to welcoming customers back after lockdown.

Hand sanitiser will be available, a one way system is in place, and only three customers will be allowed in the shop at any one time. Face coverings must also be worn.

To donate items to the shop people should call 01297 639333 before going along in person.

Due to the need to quarantine, donations are currently restricted to two bags per person.

A spokesperson for the team said: “There is plenty waiting for you in the shop. A very large range of summer clothes all at very good prices. Special offers abound in the children’s section, with the majority of items at 50p.”

The shop in Chard Street will start by opening on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.