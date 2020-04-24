Advanced search

Butcher donates money to support NHS frontline staff

PUBLISHED: 08:59 25 April 2020

Butcher Andrew Bolton

Butcher Andrew Bolton

Archant

A butcher who is offering a home-delivery service across East Devon and West Dorset is donating 10 per cent of his on-line orders to the NHS.

Andrew Bolton, who runs the Lyme Regis Butchers, is supplying meat and other supplies to residents within a 10-mile radius - including Axminster, Colyton, Seaton, Beer, Honiton and Sidmouth.

And from now until the end of May he is giving 10 per cent of his website sales to support frontline healthcare staff.

He said: “The donation is a thank you for all the workers who are putting their lives at risk through these trying times.”

Mr Bolton, who is also delivering to homes across West Dorset, including Charmouth and Bridport, added: “It is important that the orders are placed on-line as the payment is secure and there is no handing over of money on delivery.

“We arrive, knock the door, or ring the bell, leave the order on the door step, step back and make sure the order is safely taken indoors.

“Orders can also be placed on-line for store collection in Lyme Regis as some customers have requested this for when they need to make trips to Boots etc.

“We insist that there is only one customer in the shop at any one time, and have a supply of hand santizer at the front door.

“We have recently installed a guard between the customers and our staff.

“Our delivery vehicle is on the road seven days a week from morning until night.

“We have recently teamed up with Charmouth Bakery and are now able to offer a range of bread and rolls, along with milk, cheese and eggs.

“All delivery orders on-line have a minimum spend of £10.

“We are very pleased with the level of support that we have received, the letters, cards and gifts have been overwhelming and very touching.

“We have been able to offer customers items which we do not stock, as we will source anything for anybody who is unable to get out - we have even bought toilet rolls.”

Contact Lyme Regis Butchers on 01297 445000 or visit the website at www.lymeregisbutchers.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald.

