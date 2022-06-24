Northleigh granted removal from region-wide full fibre broadband programme

Northleigh in East Devon has been granted its request to be released from Connecting Devon and Somerset’s (CDS) planned rollout of full fibre broadband in the region.

CDS had asked internet service provider Airband to continue to assess the possibility of removing Northleigh from its contract without impacting other neighbouring communities.

Airband has reviewed its plans for Northleigh and will now “de-scope” the community from its network build plans.

Airband’s full fibre network will still need to be built through Northleigh in order to reach other communities earmarked for coverage through its contract with CDS.

Around 30 premises in Northleigh already have connections to full fibre broadband, delivered by Openreach, with the community being helped with almost £5,000 of funding from CDS in June 2020.

Today’s (Friday, June 24) decision will enable people in Northleigh to work with an internet service provider of their choice, using BDUK’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, to extend full fibre coverage to the remainder of the village.

Redmond Peel, Director of Airband, said: "We've explored all options in assessing this issue, but I feel we've reached a decision which will work for everyone.

"We have always maintained that our priority is to ensure that other communities would not be impacted by this decision to remove Northleigh from our planned rollout as we want to provide ultrafast broadband access to as many hard-to-reach rural communities as possible.

"Although it's vital to build through Northleigh to continue delivery of the network across this part of Devon, residents in the community will now be able to deploy their own solution."

Councillor Marcus Hartnell, Devon County Councillor for Seaton and Colyton, said: “I know this process has been frustrating for the community but it was important that the full implications of descoping Northleigh from the Airband contract were fully considered.

"This included the impact of delivery of full fibre broadband to neighbouring villages within the contract area, of which I also represent. I welcome this decision by Airband and look forward to offering continued support to residents of Northleigh.”