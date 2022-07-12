Work starts on upgrading Axminster to ultrafast broadband

Openreach and Circet are completing the upgrade in Axminster. - Credit: Openreach.

Openreach has started work on a new ultrafast broadband network for Axminster.

Nearly a third of the homes and businesses are already able to order a Full Fibre service through a provider of their choice and they are now offering connectivity for the whole town.

Full Fibre upgrade will enable thousands of local people and businesses to connect to any platform or device at gigabit-capable speeds and to trade and compete for decades to come.

Engineers started work in the town centre earlier this year and the build is expected to reach a majority of local homes and businesses over the next 12 months.

The build will be delivered with the support of Openreach’s partners, Circet, which will be supporting with initial surveys and planning of the new network.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Local people can register for updates using the fibre checker on the Openreach website.

Andy Keast, chief engineer for the South West, Openreach said: “This is a major infrastructure upgrade, people will already have seen more engineering teams around town, but we're working closely with East Devon District Council and Axminster Town Council to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’re using our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new ducts, fibre cables and poles because it’s the only way to make sure local households can be included in the upgrade.

"We’re using the latest technology, like tiny underground cameras that inspect ducts for blockages, to avoid digging up the streets where possible.”

Cllr Jill Farrow, Mayor of Axminster said, “Axminster Town Council fully understands that reliable, fast and affordable internet access is now considered a basic utility like water, gas and electricity.

“The Council is delighted to be working with Openreach to promote the rollout of Full Fibre broadband in the town as part of a localised high-value capital project and we look forward to seeing the results of the scheme, both in terms of improved economic output, better social and digital engagement with residents and a welcome benefit to our students."

To find out more, visit www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/where-whenbuilding-ultrafast-full-fibre-broadband



