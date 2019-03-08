Book now for Honiton Events Week

Seevn days of fun events planned for the end of May

Honiton is gearing up for a major celebration of its outdoor spaces and leisure facilities.

Bookings are now being taken for a wide range of activities planned for the town's Events Week.

Organised by East Devon district and Honiton town councils it takes place between May 25 and 31.

It will offer local people the chance to celebrate the town's parks, nature reserves, arts, community and fitness centres. They can try new experiences, meet council staff and to find out more about the opportunities available to them.

Comprising free fun arts, crafts, health and wellbeing themed activities, the programme kicks off with a garden party at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery on Saturday May 25, at 5.30pm.

It continues at different venues across the town with horticultural talks, creative workshops, nature walks, fitness classes, circus skills, wellbeing courses and a Dragons Den-style community funding event, all of which are free.

It is planned to bring the week to a close on Friday, May 31, with a screening of the film Christopher Robin at Allhallows play area.

Honiton Events Week is the first phase of a new initiative called #inhoniton, which aims to provide further development and support for Honiton's outdoor areas, arts and leisure venues.

Mark Williams, EDDC's chief executive said: “#inhoniton's aim is to encourage local people to get more active with family and friends, become more involved in volunteering and to generally get more use out of all the council's open spaces in the town.”

Mark Tredwin, Honiton Town Council clerk, said: “Honiton is a vibrant and busy town that has much to offer residents and visitors alike.

“The range of activities and events that take place here is huge and often many people are unaware that many events of this nature are taking place all the time. It is hoped that people will find something during this particular week that they can participate in on a regular or occasional basis.”

All the events are listed on the East Devon website and include contact and booking details for anyone requiring further information or wanting to make a booking. Some events do not require booking. A number of events can be booked via Eventbrite – the links can be found in the Honiton Events Week listings on the East Devon website:

http://eastdevon.gov.uk/whats-on-and-attractions/inhoniton/honiton-events-week/may-2019/

EVENTS:

Saturday, May 25:

Garden party, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG), 5.30pm – no booking necessary.

Monday, May 27:

Nature walk, Knapp Copse, 9.30-11.30am – booking essential via Eventbrite.

East Devon parks talk, East Devon Business Centre, 2-3pm – booking essential via Eventbrite.

Tuesday, May 28:

Taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre 7am-8pm – booking essential via LED.

Circus skills, outside Honiton Family Church 10am-12pm – no booking necessary.

BBQ masterclass, Offwell Woods, 11am-2pm – booking essential via Eventbrite.

Storytelling workshop, Thelma Hulbert Gallery, 11am-3pm, family drop-in event – no booking necessary.

Drop in drawing/writing family workshop, Thelma Hulbert Gallery, 11am-3pm - no booking necessary.

Wednesday, May 29:

Family wildlife day at Honiton Bottom, 10am-3pm - no booking necessary.

Woolly Wednesday at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, 10.30am-12pm – no booking necessary.

Early Years (under 5s) creative session at Thelma Hulbert Gallery 1.30-3pm – drop-in, no booking necessary.

Honiton Dragons event at The Beehive, 2-4pm, limited audience places -booking essential through Eventbrite. To be a participant contact Alex Higgins for an application form on: ahiggins@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 07805 813033.

Thursday, May 30:

Taster gym/exercise classes LED Honiton Leisure Centre - booking essential through LED Leisure.

Devon Loves Dogs at Honiton Bottom, 9.15am – no booking necessary.

Go Wild in Honiton at The Beehive, 11am-2pm – drop-in, no booking necessary.

Nuno felting workshop at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, 11am-3pm – booking essential through THG.

Ways2Wellbeing, The Dance Studio LED Honiton Leisure Centre, 11am-12.30pm – no booking necessary.

Wow with a windowbox at the front of Blackdown House, Honiton, 2-3pm – no booking necessary.

Tour of the Glen, 2-4pm – booking essential via Eventbrite.

Friday May 31:

Gittisham Common Heritage walk, 10am-1pm – booking essential via Eventbrite.

Mindfulness for depression course, Thelma Hulbert Gallery, 11am-1pm – booking essential via Devon Recovery Learning Community https://devonrlc.co.uk/courses/mindfulness-for-depression-2/

Cinema screening of Christopher Robin (subject to licence), Allhallows recreation field 6pm – booking essential via Eventbrite. Maximum 250 people.